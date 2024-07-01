iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,600 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 397,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $71.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $73.64.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
