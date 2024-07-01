iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,600 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 397,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $71.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,800,000 after buying an additional 818,508 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,369,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 52,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

