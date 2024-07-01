iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.73

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.73 and last traded at $102.10, with a volume of 481536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,068,000 after purchasing an additional 137,178 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,423,000 after purchasing an additional 170,268 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,696,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,052,000 after acquiring an additional 110,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,798,000 after acquiring an additional 118,043 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

