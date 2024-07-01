iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

EFG traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.30. The stock had a trading volume of 592,673 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

