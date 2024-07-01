iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,697 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 870,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares during the period. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.48. 1,119,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,516. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $64.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Further Reading

