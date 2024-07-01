iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,757 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after buying an additional 1,368,272 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,779,000 after buying an additional 867,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,653,000 after buying an additional 632,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.66. 12,367,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,400,822. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

