iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.03

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.03 and last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 59195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PICK. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 121,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,984,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.