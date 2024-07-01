iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.03

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.03 and last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 59195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PICK. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 121,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,984,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.
About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
