iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Ade LLC

Ade LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 5.9% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,845,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,764 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,025,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,493 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.96. 1,716,180 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.