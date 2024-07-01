iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 9.1% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $22,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after acquiring an additional 744,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,175,000 after buying an additional 200,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after buying an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,416,000 after buying an additional 59,771 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,287,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,535 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.11.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

