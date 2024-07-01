iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.92

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.92 and last traded at $103.14, with a volume of 164674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.46.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.