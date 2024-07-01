iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.92

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.92 and last traded at $103.14, with a volume of 164674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.46.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.
About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.