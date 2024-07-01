iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

PABU stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 274,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,237. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.1078 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

