iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $118.12

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $118.12 and last traded at $118.32, with a volume of 686777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.44.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,564,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,858,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 74,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after buying an additional 34,944 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $4,218,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

