iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IYW stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.50. 417,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,005. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $154.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.25.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

