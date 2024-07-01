JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Up 25.6% in June

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,786,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 6,201,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77,860.0 days.
JD Sports Fashion Price Performance
JD Sports Fashion stock remained flat at $1.65 during midday trading on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
