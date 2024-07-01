JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Up 25.6% in June

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,786,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 6,201,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77,860.0 days.

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

JD Sports Fashion stock remained flat at $1.65 during midday trading on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

