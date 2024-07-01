Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (JEXYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.1461 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Jiangsu Expressway Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of JEXYY opened at $22.11 on Monday. Jiangsu Expressway has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.
About Jiangsu Expressway
