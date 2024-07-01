Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (BBIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3102 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $96.46. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 817. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.82. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $93.52 and a 1 year high of $99.25.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (BBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 3 -7 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with three to ten years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

