JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 4.4% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,766,000.

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,496,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,715. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

