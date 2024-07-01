JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Asset Management LLC

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,203 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 3.9% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,043,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,679. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

