JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.8% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,496,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,715. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

