Julie McEwan Buys 29,499 Shares of Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MOREGet Free Report) insider Julie McEwan bought 29,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £5,014.83 ($6,361.58).

Julie McEwan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 31st, Julie McEwan bought 27,778 shares of Hostmore stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000.04 ($6,342.81).
  • On Tuesday, April 30th, Julie McEwan bought 25,000 shares of Hostmore stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,342.76).

Hostmore Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of LON MORE opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.55 million, a PE ratio of -75.45 and a beta of 1.10. Hostmore plc has a 12-month low of GBX 12.52 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.91.

Hostmore Company Profile

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

