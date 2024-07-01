KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the May 31st total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $5,467,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $1,952,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 550.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 70,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.75. 2,074,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,160,663. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $113.91. The firm has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

