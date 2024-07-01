Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,511 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $41,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $83.61. The company had a trading volume of 200,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,531. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.72. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $86.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

