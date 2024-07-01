Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $850,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.39. 1,958,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,647. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $99.35 and a one year high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

