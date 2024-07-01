Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 141 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kowal Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.48. 504,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,697. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.26 and a 200-day moving average of $133.25. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $154.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

