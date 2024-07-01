Kowal Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,392,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $284,337,000. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,527 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,188,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,531. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.09.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

