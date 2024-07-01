Kowal Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Kowal Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 119,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.07. 152,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,696. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $93.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.12.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

