LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLDI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calidi Biotherapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.

