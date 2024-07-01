Lake Street Capital Raises UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Price Target to $300.00

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $255.00 target price for the company.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT opened at $263.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.46. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $127.29 and a one year high of $270.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.97.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in UFP Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 6,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in UFP Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

