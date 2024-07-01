Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.94

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
Landstar Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.
Landstar Company Profile
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
