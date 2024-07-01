LayerZero Self Reported Market Cap Tops $424.87 Million (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. LayerZero has a market cap of $424.87 million and $536.08 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LayerZero has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LayerZero token can currently be purchased for $3.86 or 0.00006102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LayerZero

LayerZero launched on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.47278326 USD and is up 28.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $425,900,426.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

