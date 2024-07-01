Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Trading 5.4% Higher

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 40,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 130,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LXEO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The firm has a market cap of $546.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,342,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,955,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

