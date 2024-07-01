LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 33,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 859,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $26.78. 676,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,672. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

