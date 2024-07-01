LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of LINKBANCORP worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNKB. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNKB traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.27. 79,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,300. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $234.25 million, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.57. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). LINKBANCORP had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.38%.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Samuel sold 197,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $1,678,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Samuel sold 197,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $1,678,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Parmer bought 5,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $31,820.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,780.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,551 shares of company stock worth $174,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

