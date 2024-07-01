LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,334 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,338,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,781. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $108.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.69.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

