Little House Capital LLC Buys 4,548 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,731,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,719,957. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33, a PEG ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

