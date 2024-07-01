Little House Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,858 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after buying an additional 3,023,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after buying an additional 851,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL traded up $5.90 on Monday, hitting $143.81. 8,726,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,037,587. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.55. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,997,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,246,728 shares of company stock valued at $842,917,457. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

View Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.