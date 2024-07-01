Little House Capital LLC Invests $2.11 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $90.83. 2,372,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,004. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.98. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $94.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

