Little House Capital LLC Invests $753,000 in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,675 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.67. 290,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.96. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACM

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.