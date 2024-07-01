Little House Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Little House Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.10. 3,039,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610,884. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

