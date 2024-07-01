Little House Capital LLC Raises Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $299.89. The stock had a trading volume of 994,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,149. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.03 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.07 and its 200-day moving average is $406.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.06.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

