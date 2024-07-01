Lyell Immunopharma’s (LYEL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.40. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 335,794.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

About Lyell Immunopharma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 73,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.