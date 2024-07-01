Lyell Immunopharma’s (LYEL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00.
Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.40. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24.
Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 335,794.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.
