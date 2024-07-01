Macquarie Begins Coverage on Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock.

ADUS has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut shares of Addus HomeCare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

