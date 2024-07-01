Manta Network (MANTA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $23.32 Million

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, Manta Network has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Manta Network token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00001616 BTC on exchanges. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $344.23 million and approximately $23.32 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,100,416 tokens. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,100,416.3333333 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 1.0544229 USD and is up 5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $22,966,256.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars.

