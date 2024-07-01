Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,949,000 after acquiring an additional 564,644 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,006,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,540,000 after acquiring an additional 499,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,995,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,661,000 after purchasing an additional 510,708 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,001,000 after acquiring an additional 514,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,315,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.88. 2,876,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,730. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.