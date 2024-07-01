Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

SDY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.18. 155,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.92. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

