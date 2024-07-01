Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $932,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,189,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,082 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,624,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,982,000 after purchasing an additional 910,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,126,000.

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 208,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,979. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $62.65.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

