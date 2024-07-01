Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,836,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 542,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,730,000 after acquiring an additional 347,647 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,495,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,374,000. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 610.9% in the fourth quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 247,843 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPIE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.46. 150,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,127. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.