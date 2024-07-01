McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.7% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.07. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

