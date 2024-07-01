Medalist Diversified REIT Stock to Split on Wednesday, July 3rd (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 3rd. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 3rd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $5.76 on Monday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $12.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.
Medalist Diversified REIT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.
Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the quarter. Medalist Diversified REIT makes up about 0.2% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 1.76% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Medalist Diversified REIT
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.
