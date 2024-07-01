Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Update

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Medicine Man Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies Price Performance

About Medicine Man Technologies

OTCMKTS SHWZ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 43,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,576. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

(Get Free Report)

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Others segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.