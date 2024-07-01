MetaMUI (MMUI) One Day Volume Hits $665,619.65

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $28.55 million and $665,619.65 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 984,596,928 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

MetaMUI Coin Trading

